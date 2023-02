EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility will be conducting sewer work beginning at 8 a.m. Friday morning on Evansville’s West side. The eastbound lane of Mount Vernon Avenue between North Sonntag and North Barker will be closed to allow for crews to work in the area.

The work is expected to be complete by late Friday Afternoon.

Authorities advise drivers to use caution while driving in the area.