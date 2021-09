HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Henderson Police have closed southbound traffic on Highway 41 after reports of concrete falling from the Highway 60 cloverleaf.

Police have closed southbound traffic near the Long John Silvers and Taco Bell. Traffic is currently backed up all the way to the Twin Bridges

Henderson Dispatch was told by firefighters on the scene that both highways could be closed for several hours. There is no word on what may have caused this to happen.

This is a developing story.