NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — A tree blocking a roadway in Newburgh could impact your morning commute.

Warrick County dispatch tells Eyewitness News crews are working to remove a tree down at the intersection of Jennings Street and Madison.

Crews have blocked off roadways beginning at Jefferson and State Streets to keep traffic from entering the area while they work.

Drivers are asked to find another route this morning as crews work to clear the scene.