EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – In a tweet, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is asking all drivers to avoid the area of U.S. Highway 41 and State Road 57, which is by the Evansville Regional Airport.

VCSO says they are working two crashes at this time, and one involves an injury.

No time frame has been given as to how long it will take the clean up both accidents, so you’re asked to take another route until further notice.