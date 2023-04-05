HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Drivers on Evansville’s north side may experience traffic delays this morning after a water main break flooded First Ave. Tuesday evening.

Water and Sewer Utility crews responded to the break near the intersection of Reuger Drive and First Ave., just north of Central High School. At the time of the break, a good portion of First Ave. was underwater. Officials with the EWSU tell Eyewitness News that the repairs are ongoing.

Drivers traveling on First Ave. between Old Post Road and Campground road should be prepared for possible delays, as traffic in that area is limited to one lane in both directions.

There has yet to be any worn on if this break will be associated with a boil advisory.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will bring updates as more information becomes available.