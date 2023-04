HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A watermain break in Evansville causes delays for drivers Monday morning.

Dispatch confirms that Lynch Rd. is currently down to one lane at Garrison Ave. after a watermain break shut down both eastbound and one westbound lane. Officials advise drivers who usually travel through the area to seek an alternate route.

There is no word on how long this closure will last.

Eyewitness News will update this story as new information becomes available.