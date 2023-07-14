HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WEHT)- Is it an earthquake or a train? Residents say trains are speeding through Haubstadt, shaking everything nearby.

“I like it because I think that it is nostalgic for people who come into the Haub Steakhouse,” says Athena Rodgers.

Rodgers is a waitress at the Haub Steakhouse, a popular restaurant a few yards away from the railroad.

“About a mile away, you can hear the horn. When it gets closer, you start to feel the rumbling. It kind of vibrates everything as it goes by,” Rodgers says.

The waitress says that it feels like an earthquake.

“It vibrates the whole restaurant,” Rodgers says.

The restaurant even named a room ‘The Railroad Room’ because customers can watch the train through the windows.

“All of the kids like to put their hands on the window and watch it,” Rodgers says.

When the train passes by, everything in ‘The Railroad Room’ vibrates, which is why waitresses say customers request to eat in that part of the restaurant.

“A lot of them call in to make a reservation,” Rodgers says.

The vibrations can be felt throughout the entire restaurant. Dylan Coston used to work in the kitchen and says he sometimes could not see the train, but always knew when it was coming.

“The glasses are actually vibrating,” Coston says.

A customers tells us the trains started going faster a few years ago when crews changed out the old railroad ties and made them closer together, allowing trains to move faster.

“When a train comes through here, it just feels like home,” Coston says.