HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-A homicide case in Daviess County in which both the victim and the suspect were juveniles may get moved to adult court, according to the office of the county attorney.

This case began in late June, when 16-year-old Demarion Black was found with gunshot wounds in the 1800 block of Hughes Avenue in Owensboro.

Black died of his injuries after being taken to the hospital. A 16-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a minor.

The transfer hearing for this case is scheduled for Thursday, September 14.