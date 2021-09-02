Transgender teen loses appeal over gender on birth record

News
Posted: / Updated:
judge gavel_1702454915333508375

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WEHT)– The Indiana Court of Appeals rejected a request to change the gender on a transgender teen’s birth certificate. The request was to change the gender from male to female.

The appeal was filed by the teen’s mother after a name change was the only approved change. The teen’s parents were in favor of changing the gender marker, but the Indiana Court of appeals affirmed a decision by a judge in Allen County, who said there wasn’t enough evidence that a gender change on the birth certificate was in the teen’s best interest.

Judge Terry Crone says the mother submitted letters from a doctor and a mental health counselor. Crone says the parents know what’s in their child’s best interests.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories