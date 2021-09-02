Transgender teen loses appeal over gender on birth record

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WEHT)– The Indiana Court of Appeals rejected a request to change the gender on a transgender teen’s birth certificate. The request was to change the gender from male to female.

The appeal was filed by the teen’s mother after a name change was the only approved change. The teen’s parents were in favor of changing the gender marker, but the Indiana Court of appeals affirmed a decision by a judge in Allen County, who said there wasn’t enough evidence that a gender change on the birth certificate was in the teen’s best interest.

Judge Terry Crone says the mother submitted letters from a doctor and a mental health counselor. Crone says the parents know what’s in their child’s best interests.