EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Someone took the local store’s name, Treasure Hunt, too literally.

Employees posted on social media pictures of a man and woman stealing while inside their store. They are asking for the public’s help in identifying them.

Reports say the woman in red has been caught on camera stealing another customer’s wallet and a police report has already been filed but any other information would help greatly.

Store officials ask anyone with information to contact the Evansville Police Department at (812)-436-7896.