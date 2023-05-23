HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Some states have more problems with potholes than others, and that is no exception with the tri-state area.

In a study conducted by quotewizard.com, the entire tri-state area ranked in the top 20 with the most problems with potholes. Kentucky ranked 19th, Illinois ranked 13th and Indiana was one of the worst, ranked 4th.

Minnesota was the worst with Wyoming was at the bottom of the list.

Locally, Bowling Green, Kentucky ranks 8th worst in the nation for potholes, and Indianapolis ranked 26th worst with Evansville one spot ahead in 25th.

Drivers between ages of 35 and 44 were also most likely to hit the most potholes.

Another finding is that it will cost a chunk of your bank account for a pothole repair bill as the national average will cost $306. However, in 64% of cases, the repair bill is $250 or less. 30% will have a bill between $250 and $1000 and only 6% of incidents result in a bill more than $1000. According to AAA, American drivers spend nearly $3 billion a year fixing car damage caused by potholes.

Some damages potholes can do to your car include popping tires, damaging rims, ruining the engine or exhaust systems, throwing off your alignment and ruining shocks and struts. AAA also says once your car has been damaged by a pothole, it’s likely to happen at least two more times in a five-year span.

Quotewizard also says to protect your car from potholes, there are a few things you can do: