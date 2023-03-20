WARRICK, CO., Ind. (WEHT) – A tri-state businessman faces additional charges after being sentenced for not completing a paid project. Matthew Gates will make a court appearance in Warrick County Monday morning. He also faces charges in Vanderburgh and Gibson Counties.

Gates was sentenced last week in Posey County for theft and home improvement fraud after a woman says she hired him to work on her home, but he never finished the work. He was sentenced to time served and one year of probation. Gates is also ordered to pay more than $72,000 in restitution.