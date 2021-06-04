Tri-state events make successful comebacks

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Tri-staters are eager to get out of the house. And Friday, there were plenty of events to choose from.

A busy night across the tri-state as events are making a comeback. Friday at Five in Owensboro, First Friday in Haynie’s Corner and a concert at the Ford Center were all held.

Those who ventured out telling us that as COVID restrictions lifted, so did their spirits.

“Looking out there and there’s music and there’s sunshine. Like I didn’t feel like the world was as bright as this last year,” said Kyle Darnell.

“It feels amazing to be back and out then out and about with people. Yeah, and seeing everybody out and celebrating this week,” said Tara Overton.

First friday – is a monthly celebration of arts and culture. It kicked off tonight while friday after five in owensoro is in its third week. Both had plenty of art vendors, live music and food.

In Owensboro, lines were lengthy for food trucks.

“Outside just you couldn’t even walk around in the on the in the road here. There were so many people,” said Bryan Wilson of Slick Back BBQ.

Wilson said he’s grateful to be back this year after taking a financial hit when events were canceled last year.

“It took a big hit, especially on those friday evenings, especially all summer long. Whenever you you know, it’s something that we we bank on to to give us a little bit of cushion during the wintertime during those winter months after Christmas, January and February, are our slower times,” he said.

Ford Center also had a big comeback Friday. Country artist Justin Moore is the first artist to have taken the stage there since the pandemic. The venue was capped at 50% and no social distance or masks were required.

Something else many people missed, seeing smiles, those of which have been hidden under face masks.

“And this is the first time I’ve seen like, more than five people at the same time not wearing a mask,” said Darnell.