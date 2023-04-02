HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – At least three people were killed in Sullivan, Indiana when an EF-3 tornado touched down Friday night. Now first responders from the Tri-State are doing what they can to help.

Members of the Evansville Fire Department and Gibson County Sheriff’s Office went up to Sullivan.

Members of the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office went to help with security and traffic.

More than 10 EFD members helped with search and rescue efforts.

“The guys willing to step up on a Saturday, you know, early Saturday morning and we were on the road within an hour and a half,” said Captain Keith Bowden with EFD. “Houses leveled. I mean, cars flipped. Cars on top of each other. I mean it was just, you know, just pure devastation.”

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke said he reached out to the mayor of Sullivan when he learned of the tornado.

“They have fatalities and at last count, 150 buildings that were damaged or destroyed,” said Winnecke. “I think they need prayers and thoughts for the families who are affected. It’s apparently a great deal of devastation and they’re really scrambling to respond.”

Representatives from FEMA started assessing damage this morning.

Governor Eric Holcomb also toured the damage this weekend.

Firefighters from Albion, Fairfield and Mt. Carmel went to the Robinson, Illinois area that was also hard hit. They helped check homes where the roads were impassable.

The American Red Cross is currently taking donations to help people affected by the tornadoes.

The Wabash Valley Community Foundation is also creating an emergency fund to assist in recovery efforts.