EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Tri-State Food Bank has been providing food for those in need for almost 40 years now. They invite the community to celebrate their anniversary on June 24, from 11:30 a.m.- 3:00 p.m. at Tri-State Food Bank, located at 2504 Lynch Road in Evansville.

They will also be celebrating their final day of the 24 Carrot Challenge, an annual fund drive collaborated between the food bank and Hot96 Morning Show. To participate in the fight against hunger, text CARROT to 71777 to make a donation. Online donation is also available here.

Reports said the funds will be used to provide food for children through the Food Bank’s Weekend BackPack Food for Kids Program. 3,000 children were given more than 55,000 food backpacks as a result of last years fundraiser.

The food bank had its beginning in 1982. Henry Campbell and small group of people started by serving 7 non-profits by using a pickup truck that was borrowed. 40 years later, the bank now serve 280 agencies in 33 counties. Last year they were able to distribute 17 million pounds of food in order to feed 13 million people.

A press release said lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. while supplies last served by Frank Jr.’s Barbeque. Guests are encouraged to RSVP by calling 812-303-3595 or emailing the food bank here.

They will continue the celebration by touring the newly renovated facilities that now cover 80,000 square feet and employ 4 refrigerated trucks. Closed-toed shoes are required to participate. The last tour available will start at 2:45 p.m.

Finally, there will be presentations by guest speakers following the tour. One of the speakers will be the former Executive Director from 1987-2000, Reverend Phil Hoy. The release said there will also be a special announcement by the Tri-State Food Bank.

You can find more information here.