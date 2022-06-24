EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Tri-State Food Bank celebrated 40 years of service to the community as well as a new program that is aimed towards serving veterans.

“Operation Full Pack” in an effort the food bank has unveiled that will help veterans and current military by providing food and nourishment.

“The veterans that we’re serving this is not just about giving them a box of food,” Glenn Roberts, executive director for the Tri-State Food Bank explained. “This is about giving back and to show them that people care. There’s no excuse it’s unacceptable for a veteran to go hungry. Someone has to step in and make sure that doesn’t happen.”

Roberts says volunteers are an extricate part of the bank being able to help so many people and for Kathy Seibert what started as a one time thing, turned into years of service.

“I was just really looking for volunteer work and then when my sons were younger and in middle school they came down here and volunteered with a youth group,” Seibert explained. “I came with them so I thought I could do that, so I started coming.”

Those enrolled in the new program will receive a monthly 30 pound box of food items. This new program is is modeled after a program of the same name, created by the Harvest Food Bank in Muncie, Indiana.

“I want to see all of the food banks serving Indiana to all do this program,” Roberts said. “I mean this is something that I a common denominator with all of us so that inspired me. I said lets bring that to tri-state food bank.”

The first group of veterans that will receive food packages is a an American Legion Post in Spencer County Indiana followed by a post in Henderson Kentucky.

Over the last 40 years the food bank has supplied 190 million pounds of food to the 33 counties they serve.