Tri-State marching band competitions canceled for 2020

The only thing that will be heard at this year's high school marching bands state tournament will be "the sounds of silence."

Indiana – Kentucky and Illinois have called off their championship events.

Many students were still practicing Friday afternoon as they were in the swing of summer practices.

Just hours after the news there will be no live marching band tournaments officials say the difficult decision is probably for the best.

The Indiana State School Music Association says it cannot ensure a safe experience for students, directors, workers and spectators — so it is calling off its tournament — which was scheduled to end at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Alex Grimm is the band director at Reitz High School.

“It’s really difficult times right now and we are trying to maneuver through some uncharted waters at the moment,” said Grimm. “I think we all understand what ISSMA’s decision means to us, I think it was necessary right now just with the health and safety of all our students and staff.”

It is only the state tournament that has been canceled so far and no decisions have been made on regular season band competitions or performances at football games.

Grimm says his students have blown him away in their ongoing resilience during these trying times.

“We haven’t had any issues with any of the protocols we have put in and they have been absolutely understanding while being disappointed, understanding this was the right decision to move forward for the safety of themselves and everyone around them,” Grimm said.

In Kentucky, the Music Educators Association voted to cancel its state marching band championships as well.

“Travel is a real problem,” said Dr. John Stroube, executive director of the Kentucky Music Educators Association. “Bands rehearsing regularly is a real problem too, of course everyone is afraid school may start, and they are concerned school may get going and the virus may grow in the school in terms of the numbers and they find they may have shut school down for a couple weeks and that means band can’t practice.”

Officials say at the end of day this was the right thing to do.

“Somebody said this morning in the executive committee, well my head tells me we got to do this but my heart sure is reluctant,” Dr. Stroube said.

Illinois has canceled its marching band competitions as well. Officials say they hope the state events will return by Fall of 2021.

It will ultimately be up to individual band programs on how to handle the rest of the upcoming season.

(This story was originally published on July 17, 2020)