HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Las Vegas Aces became the first WNBA team to pull off a back to back championship win in twenty years last night, and the Tri-States own Jackie Young is among those champions.

The Princeton, Indiana Native helped the Aces to beat the New York Liberty 70 to 69 in game four to take the championship. Young finished the game with 16 points, two rebounds and seven assists.