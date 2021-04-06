Tri-State ranks in the middle when it comes to working from home

FILE – This June 19, 2017 file photo shows a person working on a laptop in North Andover, Mass. The U.S. internet won’t get overloaded by spikes in traffic from the millions of Americans now working from home to discourage the spread of the new coronavirus, experts say. But connections could stumble for many if too many family members try to videoconference at the same time. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

During the COVID pandemic, the number of Americans working from home has risen 50 percent. So WalletHub wanted to look at exactly how easy it is to work remotely and found it may depend on where you live.

Where does the Tri-State rank? Indiana came in at #25, Kentucky is #30, and Illinois is #36. Illinois had a lower ranking for work environment, at #30, but a higher ranking for home environment, at #8. Delaware came in at #1, and Alaska rounded out the bottom.

In order to find out the states that provide the best conditions for working from home, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 12 key metrics. Their data set ranges from the share of workers working from home before COVID-19 to internet cost and cybersecurity. They also considered factors like how large and how crowded homes are in the state.

(This story was originally published on April 6, 2021)