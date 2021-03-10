Tri-state reacts to news of stimulus bill

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – For some, news of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill seems overdue for people like Matt Glick who owns a skateboard shop.

“Obviously, I don’t understand that it’s taken as long as it has. Close personal friends you know are struggling, losing employment over this. Struggling to pay rent, pay bills,” he said.

Glick started his business during the pandemic because the demand for demand for skateboards went up during lockdown because kids wanted to get out. Skateboards provided an escape.

He said the stimulus money will provide support for him either way.



“Mine is probably going to go right back into the business. It’s probably more a safety net than anything honestly,” said Glick.

Most businesses had to shut down and are relying on this aid to get by. And for those people without a safety net or a job – just paying rent has been a major concern.

Zac Heronemous of Aurora said many of those coming to them for rental assistance were coming for the first time.



“We have had a significant number of folks whether it’s been layoffs from jobs or reductions or areas that have been impacted by Covid. Whether it be significant spread in their workplace or whatnot, we do have those families that we’re seeing a lot more than we would, he said.”

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke says while there is help on the way there are still a lot of unknowns.

“It’s kind of like knowing that you have this big package under the Christmas tree and you know what it is but you can’t open it up yet. And you don’t know exactly how your parents are going to let you use it. But I think that’s the boat we are in now, but it’s nice knowing that the package is there,” he said.

(This story was originally published on March 10, 2021)