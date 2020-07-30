Tri-State residents receive unsolicited seeds from China

Unsuspecting people are receiving strange packages from a country on the other side of the world.

Inside, a little bag of seeds.

“It does look like they’re coming from China,” Amanda Mosiman says.

Mosiman is an educator with the Purdue Extension office in Warrick County. She says she’s received two packages she received people this week.

But the reports she’s seen are far more than two, “a little more than I would have personally predicted. I don’t believe it was going to be so widespread. We’ve received several calls about it today.”

Some who received the seeds in evansville say they were listed as jewelry on the outside and one family tells us they received more than one little envelope. But it’s happening all over the country.

Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarels says it’s too soon to know what we’re dealing with, “at this point in time, we don’t have enough information to know if this is a hoax, a prank, an internet scam or an act of agricultural bioterrorism.”

On Tuesday the United States Department of Agriculture released a statement:

USDA Statement from 7/28/2020

Authorities are investigating. In the meantime, experts say don’t plant or throw away the seeds. Instead, turn them into your local state agriculture office.

(This story was originally published on July 29, 2020)