Tri-State residents stock up on winter needs

FORT WORTH, Texas (NewsNation Now) — After the 133-vehicle pileup crash Thursday morning that killed 6, questions remain about the pretreatment of the roadway and if it was adequate for the icy conditions, which officials say appear to be a factor in the crash.

Friday morning, Texas House Committee on Transportation Chair Terry Canales called for a comprehensive investigation into the tragedy. In a press release, Canales said in part: