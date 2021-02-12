EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) It’s been an icy week across the Tri-state, but winter weather isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, that’s why it’s no surprise that that items like salt and shovels are hard to come by. People tell us they’re trying to be as prepared as possible. And how they pass the time while being cooped up inside.
(This story was originally published on February 12, 2021)
Tri-State residents stock up on winter needs
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) It’s been an icy week across the Tri-state, but winter weather isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, that’s why it’s no surprise that that items like salt and shovels are hard to come by. People tell us they’re trying to be as prepared as possible. And how they pass the time while being cooped up inside.