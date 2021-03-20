Tri-State restaurants preparing for new normal

(WEHT)- As COVID-19 case numbers continue to drop and vaccination numbers rise locally, there is new hope for bar and restaurant owners who have been especially hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Log Inn has hosted presidents and dealt with pandemics but as diners continue to return to in-person dining, the restaurant’s owners announced they will end pick-up orders at 4:15 to allow the kitchen staff to better handle dine-in orders. Owner Kathy Holzmeyer says it’s unfair to make customers wait in line to support their business as the kitchen staff tries to handle both in-person and pick-up orders.

Holzmeyer adds that pick-up orders have been crucial to keep her business alive but notes that she’s grateful to see customers line up outside the door.

Spudz-N-Stuff owner Jason Dicken says dine-in business is still well below pre-pandemic levels. Dicken’s restaurant is not alone, though. Restaurants across the country have been forced to rely on apps like Grubhub, Doordash, and Uber Eats for sales as more customers dine at home.

Dicken calls those apps “an unnecessary evil” who prey on small businesses like his own that eat away at his bottom line. Dicken says customers who want to support his business or others like it should first call the restaurant itself to see if they can deliver it themselves before using a third-party app.

Dicken says the past year has been tough on him and his businesses, saying there’s been times he’s cried over the state of things. But still, Dicken says he’s hopeful for the future.

(This story was originally published on March 20, 2021)