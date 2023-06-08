HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Two Tri-State Senators introduced a new act on Thursday.

Senators Rand Paul and Mike Braun teamed up with Utah’s Mike Lee and J.D. Vance of Ohio to introduce the End Endless Wars Act.

In a press release sent out by Rand Paul, the goal of the act is detailed. According to the release, the act would repeal the 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force. The legislation is designed to restore the constitutional role of the people’s representatives in Congress to debate and decide whether, where, and how to authorize the use of military force.