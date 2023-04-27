HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The six tri-state senators voted along party lines in a failed vote to remove the 1982 deadline for the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA).

The ERA would have guaranteed equal legal rights for all citizens regardless of sex. It would also invalidate many state and federal laws that discriminate against women.

Both Indiana senators Todd Young and Mike Braun and both Kentucky senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul voted against. Young, Braun, McConnell and Paul are Republicans.

Both Illinois senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin voted in favor. Duckworth and Durbin are Democrats.

51 senators voted in favor and 47 voted against. California senator Diane Feinstein and Utah senator Mike Lee did not vote.

The resolution needed 60 votes in favor to pass.

Durbin’s office released a statement, reacting to the vote.

“Today, Senate Republicans failed to secure the rights of every American by voting against the Equal Rights Amendment. Right now, women all across America are living with the reality that their fundamental freedoms are under attack, and without the ERA’s protections, even more rights could be on the chopping block. But Senate Democrats will not stop. We will continue to work to protect women’s rights in all facets of public life.”