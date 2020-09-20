Tri-State shows support for their presidential candidate

(WEHT)- Around the Tri-State Saturday, groups gathered to show their support for their favorite presidential candidates. In Evansville, a group backing the Democratic Party gathered. Across the border, in Fairfield, Illinois, a caravan of supporters for President Trump traveled through the southern part of the state.

As Election Day inches closer, voters set up displays of support for their chosen party and the respective presidential candidate.

“President Trump just gives us hope. Showing there’s still hope for America,” Chance Hargrave says.

In Fairfield, Illinois, President Trump supporters lined up, flags waving, and horns honking.

“Give sight of being able to keep our freedoms. All the things the Democrats are trying to take away from us,” Hargrave continues.

In Evansville, a quieter sight as a group called the Nasty Women of Vanderburgh County gathered to introduce some of the local women running on the democratic ticket.

“We need women in every place of government where decisions are being made,” Edie Hardcastle says.

The name “nasty women” stemming from the current leader of the country.

“The name stems from the idea that our President calls women who don’t support his policies nasty. And so, women have adopted that as a term to promote themselves as activists,” Hardcastle continues.

Pushing the importance of showing up.

“Unless you have new people getting involved in electoral politics it kind of dies and then only a minority of people really have a voice in government,” Hardcastle says.

Across the board, both groups have high hopes for their candidate.

“It’s going to be a great election on November the third and he’s going to be back in,” Hargrave says.

Early voting in Wayne County begins on September 24th. In Vanderburgh County, it begins on October 6th.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 19, 2020)