Tri-State sporting events left without spectators due to COVID-19

PARADISE, Ind. (WEHT) — Sporting events in the age of COVID-19 are almost entirely being held without spectators.

A major Tri-State sporting event, The Korn Ferry Tour Championship Series presented by United Leasing and Finance decided in July it would not allow any outside spectators.

“That’s tough for our tournament staff and it’s tough for all our volunteers and charities because so many of those entities depend on those spectators coming out and enjoying the fruits of their labor basically,” said Tournament Director Laureen Cates.

The tournament tees off all week in Warrick County at the Victoria National Golf Course.

Event officials say they have had to adapt during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Once we laid out all the fine details and all the protocols we have had to follow to be able to have up to 15,000 fans out here, we just didn’t feel like we could keep everyone safe based on the criteria we had to follow,” Cates said.

Even amid the pandemic, officials say it hasn’t put a damper on this year’s championship.

“On a positive note the professionals out here have said this golf course is in phenomenal shape, the best they have seen and they have been coming out here – this is the ninth year they have been playing at Victoria and they said hands down best it has been,” Cates said.

Friday night lights are also looking different this year with capacity limits on fans watching from the stands.

Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation Director of Athletics Andy Owen said they are limited to 500 people at an outside venue, and so far nearly all of the games have completely sold out.

“Our health department knows what is best and they feel that we should have limitations on what we are doing, and we are just going on the guidelines that are put forth in front of us,” Owen said. “We hope we can model doing things the right way and showing social distancing and wearing a mask can be done by all our spectators and hopefully as the season goes on we can gain more spectators as this season continues.”

Other major sporting events including this year’s Kentucky Derby will run without fans.During Sunday’s running of the Indianapolis 500 – no fans were allowed in the stands there either.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 24, 2020)