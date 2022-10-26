TRI-STATE (WEHT) – With Halloween just days away, many families are ready to celebrate by dressing up in costumes, grabbing their candy bags and knocking on doors. Trick or treating can be fun and so can Trunk or Treating for younger children.

Here is a list of Halloween events and Trick or Treating times in the area. More information on each event is linked to the event name. To access it, click the link.

Beaver Dam

Boonville

Evansville

Official Trick or Treating times: The Evansville Police Department and Mayor Lloyd Winnecke have announced in the past there are no set hours for Trick or Treating in Evansville.

Hartford

Henderson

Huntingburg

Jasper

Madisonville

Mount Carmel

Mount Vernon

Newburgh

  • Official Trick or Treating times: October 31– 4-8 p.m.
  • Truck or Treat: October 30– 3-5 p.m.

Owensboro

Princeton

Sturgis

Vincennes

Waverly