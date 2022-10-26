TRI-STATE (WEHT) – With Halloween just days away, many families are ready to celebrate by dressing up in costumes, grabbing their candy bags and knocking on doors. Trick or treating can be fun and so can Trunk or Treating for younger children.
Here is a list of Halloween events and Trick or Treating times in the area. More information on each event is linked to the event name. To access it, click the link.
Beaver Dam
- Official Trick or Treating times: October 31– 3:30-7 p.m.
- City of Beaver Dam Trick or Treat: October 30– 4-6 p.m.
Boonville
- Historic Downtown Boonville Trick or Treating: October 29– 4:30-6:30 p.m.
- Boo in Boonville: October 31– 5:00-6:30 p.m.
Evansville
Official Trick or Treating times: The Evansville Police Department and Mayor Lloyd Winnecke have announced in the past there are no set hours for Trick or Treating in Evansville.
- Boo at the Zoo: October 28 and 29 — 5-8 p.m. October 30– 3-6 p.m.
- Trunk or Treat at Wesselman: October 30– 1-3 p.m.
- Halloween Stroll & Trunk or Treat Car Show: October 29 — 11 a.m.-2p.m.
- Trick or Treat on Franklin Street: October 29 — 2-4 p.m.
Hartford
- Official Trick or Treating times: October 31– 4-7 p.m.
- No Creek Trunk or Treat: October 30– 5:30-7 p.m.
Henderson
- Official Trick or Treating times: October 31–3-5 p.m.
- Hugh Edward Sandefur Training Center Trick or Treat: October 28–5-7 p.m.
Huntingburg
- Official Trick or Treating times: October 31– 5:30-8 p.m.
- Trunk or Treat at The Waters of Huntingburg: October 31– 3-5 p.m.
Jasper
- Official Trick or Treating times: October 31– 6-8 p.m.
- Vincennes University Jasper’s Halloween Spooktacular: October 27– 4-6 p.m.
Madisonville
- Official Trick or Treating times: October 31– 4-7 p.m.
- Halloween Movie and Trick or Treat trail: October 29– 3-5 p.m.
Mount Carmel
- Official Trick or Treating times: October 30 & 31– 4:30-8 p.m.
- Outdoor Trunk or Treat Event: October 30– 4-6 p.m.
Mount Vernon
- Mount Vernon Fire and Police Candy Hand-Out and Haunted House: October 31– From 3 until supplies run out
- Trick or Treat Fudgery: October 31– 2-6 p.m.
Newburgh
- Official Trick or Treating times: October 31– 4-8 p.m.
- Truck or Treat: October 30– 3-5 p.m.
Owensboro
- Trail of Treats: October 27 -– 5:30 – 8 p.m.
- Truck of Treats: October 29– 3-5 p.m.
Princeton
- Official Trick or Treating times: October 30 & 31– 4-8 p.m.
- Trunk or Treat at The Waters of Princeton: October 29– 4-6 p.m.
Sturgis
- Official Trick or Treating times: October 28– 4-6 p.m.
- Trunk or Treat: October 31– 5-7 p.m.
Vincennes
- Official Trick or Treating times: October 30 & 31– 5-8 p.m.
- Trick-or-Treat at Piggy-Banc Pawn Shop: October 28– 3-6 p.m.
Waverly
- Official Trick or Treating times: October 31– 6-8 p.m.
- Downtown Trick or Treat: October 27– 6-7:30 p.m.