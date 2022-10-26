TRI-STATE (WEHT) – With Halloween just days away, many families are ready to celebrate by dressing up in costumes, grabbing their candy bags and knocking on doors. Trick or treating can be fun and so can Trunk or Treating for younger children.

Here is a list of Halloween events and Trick or Treating times in the area. More information on each event is linked to the event name. To access it, click the link.

Beaver Dam

Boonville

Evansville

Official Trick or Treating times: The Evansville Police Department and Mayor Lloyd Winnecke have announced in the past there are no set hours for Trick or Treating in Evansville.

Hartford

Henderson

Huntingburg

Official Trick or Treating times : October 31– 5:30-8 p.m.

: October 31– 5:30-8 p.m. Trunk or Treat at The Waters of Huntingburg: October 31– 3-5 p.m.

Jasper

Official Trick or Treating times : October 31– 6-8 p.m.

: October 31– 6-8 p.m. Vincennes University Jasper’s Halloween Spooktacular: October 27– 4-6 p.m.

Madisonville

Official Trick or Treating times : October 31– 4-7 p.m.

: October 31– 4-7 p.m. Halloween Movie and Trick or Treat trail: October 29– 3-5 p.m.

Mount Carmel

Mount Vernon

Mount Vernon Fire and Police Candy Hand-Out and Haunted House: October 31– From 3 until supplies run out

Trick or Treat Fudgery: October 31– 2-6 p.m.

Newburgh

Official Trick or Treating times : October 31– 4-8 p.m.

: October 31– 4-8 p.m. Truck or Treat: October 30– 3-5 p.m.

Owensboro

Princeton

Sturgis

Vincennes

Waverly