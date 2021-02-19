Tri-Staters host “most epic snowball fight of all time”

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade and when life gives you snow, you host a snowball fight.

After snow, ice, and cold winter temperatures, organizers took to Facebook to have what they called “the most epic snowball fight of all time” in Evansville’s Haynie’s Corner neighborhood. One of the organizers, Zoe Taylor, says the snowball fight was a good and safe idea to bring the community together amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the winter.

The event was also a way for some to boast, with one person who goes by “Big Cat” saying that if there was an award for best snowball thrower, he’d have it. Taylor adds that they asked people to follow CDC guidelines, including wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing.

(This story was originally published on February 19, 2021)