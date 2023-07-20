HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The trial for a local bar owner and school board member has a start date.

Amy Word, the Lamasco Bar & Grill owner and member of the EVSC school board, found out when her trial would begin Thursday afternoon.

The trial, which will begin on March 4, 2024, will start over a year and a half after her July 30, 2022, arrest on charges of Maintaining a Common Nuisance.

Word was arrested following a drug investigation along West Franklin Street. Police say they have no evidence Word was dealing or possessing drugs, but they say she knew illegal drug activity was taking place in her business.

Court documents also state that the trial will be moved out of Vanderburgh County, though the location of the trial has not yet been released.