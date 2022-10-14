EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Spooky season isn’t just for the children, our furry friends want to celebrate too! Vanderburgh Humane Society invites you to the shelter on October 22 from noon to 4 p.m. for Halloween festivities.

There will be trick or treating for both kids and dogs, pumpkin painting, and fall food from the VHS Fall Festival booth. Plushies will be available to adopt at the ‘Howl-o-ween Bash’ for $10 and come with a birth certificate to commemorate the day.

Come have fun with a Monster Mash cake walk and take a photo with a 12-foot skeleton. Buy something from bake sale and partake in other spooky season activities

Officials say the event is family and pet friendly with some paid activities, costumes are encouraged but not required. All proceeds will go to helping the humane society who can’t wait to see you there!