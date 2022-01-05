Tri-State braces for first accumulating snowfall of the season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Road crews across the Tristate spent the final hours before the snowfall to pretreat area roads and highways ahead of the first snow of the Winter season. Todd Robertson, Executive Director of Transportation & Services in Evansville says crews will respond to this event as they would any other wintry event, regardless of how much snow is expected.

“It’s always good to be cautious about whether you get a small snow or a large snow,” says Robertson. “Sometimes you can get fender-benders and dings because people don’t have the tendency to drive as cautious with the smaller amounts thinking, ‘Oh this is nothing, I can drive through it.”

How can you prepare? It is important to make sure your electronics are fully charged, not only for the event of power outages, but for the possibility that you may be stuck on a roadway for an extended period of time. You should also pack a first aid kit, non-perishable foods, water, and blankets to keep warm. Keirsten Jaggers, Information Officer for Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s 2nd District says another important tip is to allow for extra time for your commute.

“I would just recommend to people, regardless of what you drive, if you have any type of commute and we have precip on the ground, you want to leave early and drive slower,” explains Jaggers. “I’ve had people in a 4-wheel drive vehicle blow by me, and a few miles down the road they’re in a ditch because they thought they could drive on ice.”