OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A job fair brought together employers and those looking for a new career. The Tri-State job fair was held at the Riverpark Center, along with a toy drive to give back to the community.

The Help Office of Owensboro, the Owensboro Fire Department and the Daviess County Detention Center were all there in search of qualified candidates. The employers say utilizing QR codes makes it easier for potential employees to revisit applications.

Officials with the Daviess County Detention Center tell us they work very hard to ensure the success of inmates when they leave the facility and that starts with staff.

“We work real hard to develop the inmates. So, that when they leave our facility, they’re able to find employment and prevent them from having to fall into the traps that have led them there to begin with. We really work hard to help them be successful. Our peace officers learn their first tools for being a peace officer and that is communication. That’s what we try to instill in them,” says Keith Stiff, the Sergeant in the Administration Section.

Other employers include Daniel Pitino Shelter, St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter, and the Green River Health Department.