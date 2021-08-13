Troopers: Carmi man dies after crash in Saline County

SALINE CO., Ill. (WEHT) – Illinois State Police are investigating a crash that killed a Carmi man on Thursday.

Troopers said they were called to the scene around 4:30 p.m. at U.S. Route 45 just north of Cottonwood Road in Saline County.

Authorities say 80-year-old Doyle Prince, of Carmi, was passing several cars headed northbound when he sideswiped another car. That car was headed southbound and crashed into a guardrail.

Troopers say Prince continued northbound in the southbound lane and then hit another car head-on.

Prince’s car then overturned, and he died at the scene. Two other people were flown to the hospital with serious injuries. An investigation is ongoing.