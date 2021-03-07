Troopers: One in custody after pursuit through two counties

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police say one person is in custody after leading troopers on a pursuit at speeds of up to 110+ mph through at least two southwestern Indiana counties.

The incident started just after 4 p.m. Sunday when an Evansville district state police trooper tried stopping a car northbound on I-69 near Petersburg.

The driver fled the scene reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour and threw several items out of the car.

Troopers were able to stop the car at the 61 mile marker on I-69 north of the Washington exit in Daviess County, Indiana.

Sgt. David Henderson said EMS was requested to administer Narcan to the driver.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

(This story was originally published on March 7, 2021)