VANDERBURGH, Co. (WEHT) — A truck crashed in to a home overnight in Vanderburgh County.

Authorities say a truck crashed into a home in the 9800 block of Boonville New Harmony Road shortly before 2:30 a.m.

There were people inside at the time but were able to get out of the house safely.

They told our crew a car has crashed into their yard before and they have lived in the home for 53 years.

The house sustained major damage. No injuries were reported.

The driver of the truck has been detained by Vanderburgh County deputies.