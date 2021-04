INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) Governor Holcomb signed a law that Evansville’s top law enforcement officer has stood against. It allows trucks to operate with heavier loads.

Permits will be issued so drivers can carry 120-thousand pounds, instead of the standard 80-thousand.

Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin told us he did not think heavier trucks are safe. He believes they will lead to more damage on local roads.