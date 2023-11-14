HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- TrueNorth Treatment Center in Owensboro is partnering with the Green River District Health Department to host a free Narcan giveaway starting at 11:00 a.m. on November 14.

During the event, participants will be able to learn about the lifesaving option to reverse overdose, and can also grab lunch as walking tacos, candy bars and bus passes will be available while supplies last.

The event will be held in Downtown Owensboro on the Daviess Street sidewalk, with a backup location in the lobby of the Macatee Building in case of weather.