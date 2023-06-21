HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- True-North treatment center and the Green River District Health Department team up for a Narcan giveaway in Daviess County.

People learned about steps they can take if they witness an overdose. The Narcan was given out along with bus passes. Fentanyl test strips were also available.

Adrianne Condray, the community outreach coordinator, spoke about the event.

“In case of an emergency, if you were out and you knew you saw someone that was having some sort of reaction, for you to feel like you can help them instead of feeling helpless, of course, you’re going to call 911, but to be able to do something that can help them at that moment, I think is very powerful for people to have.

Condray says they hope to have another event later this summer.