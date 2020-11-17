Trump legal team prepares for federal hearing in lawsuit against Secretary of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Lawyers for the Trump campaign are preparing their arguments for a hearing in federal court in Lycoming County. They maintain the accusations of widespread voter fraud, although no evidence has supported that so far.

Eyewitness News is outside federal court, in downtown Williamsport waiting for the hearing, which is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. Late Monday evening, the attorneys for the Trump campaign filed a motion with the court seeking a continuance. The judge denied that motion and ordered both parties to be in court Tuesday, prepared for arguments and questioning.

We know attorneys for the Trump Campaign withdrew from the case Monday, the second team to do so, since last week. The AP now reports that former Republican U.S. Senate Primary Candidate Mark Scaringi, will be stepping in as the Trump campaign attorney for the hearing.

Rudy Giuiliani arrived in Williamsport just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday as part of the Trump campaign.

Giuliani spoke for about 30 minutes arguing that the campaign will present evidence that will show that more than 680,000 mail-in ballots were illegally counted.

Giuliani asked the judge not to dismiss the case until they can present evidence of alleged voter fraud and alleged violation of federal Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution.

All parties agreed that the Equal Protection violations are the only allegations that are still in question in this case.

Giuliani also claimed the pandemic was used as an excuse to start a “widespread mail-in balloting program in PA.” He stated mail-in balloting is highly susceptible to voter fraud, citing previous concerns from Jimmy Carter, the New York Times.

A crowd of about 50 supporters for President Trump have gathered outside of the courthouse. they are chanting “stop the steal,” and “we love Trump.” Some come from as far as Texas.

There is a heavy security, police presence outside of the courthouse in advance of the federal hearings.

The amended lawsuit claims some 680,000 ballots were counted in Allegheny and Philadelphia counties when no observation was allowed by poll watchers. The amended lawsuit maintains it’s claim that democratic voters were treated more fairly than republican voters and they are claiming their rights under the equal protection clause of the 14th amendment were violated. The campaign is asking the court to block the certification of votes for the general election – an election President-elect Joe Biden won by more than 70,000 votes according to the AP.

Attorneys for the department of state are expected to argue that there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud and that the election was carried out in a fair and transparent way.

Eyewitness News will bring you the latest on the federal court hearings, throughout the week, on-air and online.