“Trump Train” travels through Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) A “Trump Train” made its way through Western Kentucky Sunday, starting in Owensboro and making several stops, including in Henderson.

Supporters of the president were encouraged to bring flags to show their support with just days to go before election day. One woman who spoke to Eyewitness News came all the way from New Jersey with her husband, but she says she’ll support whomever wins the presidential race, including Joe Biden.

Lauren Schaufler said “If he wins fair and square, he’s our president and we should support him but with how everything looks to me, I think Trump should be the winner.”

President Trump supporters in the train were allowed to get on and off the procession at any time along the way.

(This story was originally published on November 1, 2020)

