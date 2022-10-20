HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Eyewitness News was contacted by concerned parents whose children had attended the East Heights Elementary School’s Trunk or Treat event on Thursday night.

Reports say, many parents found antacid and pain-relief medicine when checking their child’s candy bags after the event.

The school posted on social media with the above image explaining it was meant to be a science experiment. The caption reads, “This was to be given out tonight with the antacid tablets for an experiment! If you don’t get one, here you go!! Sorry for the confusion!”

However, many parents were not assuaged by the post, stating their children almost ate the medicine thinking it was candy and it should have been handed to the parents. Reports say the school usually requires a parent’s signature to give a child medicine.

Parents say this event serves as a firm reminder to always check your child’s Halloween candy.

We have reached out to East Heights Elementary for comment.