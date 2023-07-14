HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – After months of work, the new turf field has been installed at Henderson County High School. Work began in March of this year, but officials say the field really took shape during the last few weeks of the project. The new field also includes a smaller football field behind one end zone to be used for practice drills.

The athletic director says other groups can also use the new surface, like the marching band.

They say it could also host future state tournament soccer games.

“Everyone’s looking forward to getting out on it, practice on it and play on it,” says HCHS Athletic Director Mark Andrews. “It’s very pretty, and it’s going to look like this every day. You know, that’s the nice thing about it, the upkeep on it is there, you have some upkeep, but you don’t have to repaint it, you don’t have to re-stripe it, and we know it’s always going to look this nice.”

The next phase in the project will be to replace the track surface around the football field. Andrews says construction is expected to be completed in time for the home football opener on August 18.