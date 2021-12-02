Tuscan Chicken Pasta

2 Garlic Cloves, Minced

1/2 Chopped Yellow Onion

1 Red Bell Pepper, Chopped

1 Tsp of Flour

Freshly Chopped Tomato (Remove Seeds): Optional: Sundried Tomatoes

4 cups of Fresh Spinach (Stems Removed)

1 & 1/2 Cup of Half & Half

1 Tsp Italian Seasoning

1 Cup of Chicken Stock

2 Cups of Parmesan Cheese

8 Oz. of Bowtie Noodles

1 Large Chicken Breast Fried and then Chopped into Bites

Mix vegetables in a pan with olive oil and let simmer until vegetables are soft. Add in flour to slightly thicken the oil. Add in half & half and stir evenly. After coming to a simmer, add in tomatoes. After tomatoes begin to cook, add in chicken breast and chicken stock. Once stirred well, add in 1 cup of parmesan cheese to begin to thicken into a sauce. Add in pasta of choice (already cooked) with spinach and stir. Once warm, serve and sprinkle more parmesan cheese on top.