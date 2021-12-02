Tuscan Chicken Pasta

2 Garlic Cloves, Minced
1/2 Chopped Yellow Onion
1 Red Bell Pepper, Chopped
1 Tsp of Flour
Freshly Chopped Tomato (Remove Seeds): Optional: Sundried Tomatoes
4 cups of Fresh Spinach (Stems Removed)
1 & 1/2 Cup of Half & Half
1 Tsp Italian Seasoning
1 Cup of Chicken Stock
2 Cups of Parmesan Cheese
8 Oz. of Bowtie Noodles
1 Large Chicken Breast Fried and then Chopped into Bites
Mix vegetables in a pan with olive oil and let simmer until vegetables are soft. Add in flour to slightly thicken the oil. Add in half & half and stir evenly. After coming to a simmer, add in tomatoes. After tomatoes begin to cook, add in chicken breast and chicken stock. Once stirred well, add in 1 cup of parmesan cheese to begin to thicken into a sauce. Add in pasta of choice (already cooked) with spinach and stir. Once warm, serve and sprinkle more parmesan cheese on top.