HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is continuing the inspection of the southbound bridge and overnight, a lane switch occurred.

The southbound bridge had previously been open for traffic in left lane, but as inspections continue, the single open lane has moved to the right. The Northbound bridge will still have three lanes of traffic open, two going north, and one going south.

You can watch the progress of the twin bridges in real time via our Ellis Park Towercam which you can find here.