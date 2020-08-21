Two armadillos walk into the Tri-State…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — On a Friday night almost one year ago today, Armie the Reitz Bowl Armadillo made a name for himself when the panther fan was the main action on the football field.



“Our head custodian came in and said, ‘Hey we have an Armadillo in our bowl and I said we have a what in our bow?” said Reitz H.S. staff member Julia Stansberry. “Everybody went to the window looking at this thing running back and forth.”

As wild as the first sighting was, it turns out Armie isn’t the only armadillo to take a vacation in the Tri-State. Wednesday night, Brittany Bard spotted another armadillo rolling around in Providence, Kentucky, fifty miles south of where Armie was spotted



“At first I was scared but I just wanted just a couple pictures and then it could’ve been on its way,” said Bard.

Armie was a nine-banded armadillo, which can’t roll, but Brittany says her new neighbor can. She says went she got closer to the armadillo, it curled up into a ball. The three-banded armadillo is the only species that can roll up, which suggests there have now been two different species of armadillos spotted here in the Tri-State.

The armadillos likely traveled over a thousand miles from the Southwestern part of the United States to reach the Tri-State. Animal experts say they may have been drawn here due to a warmer climate in recent years.



“I didn’t want to get too close because it was hissing at me. Yeah, that told me to just leave it alone and just let it go about its way,” said Bard.

Bard says people didn’t believe her when she first told them she spotted an armadillo, but as her pictures prove, there has been another spotting here in the Tri-State.

Armadillos aren’t typically aggressive but they can bite. If you see one, it’s probably best to keep a safe distance, call animal control and just roll with it.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 21, 2020)