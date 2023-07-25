Matthew Taylor (left) and Stephen Earl Raymond Marez (right): Courtesy of the Indiana State Police

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A multi-state investigation that started near Daviess County, IN led to two arrests for possession of child pornography.

According to the Indiana State Police, on June 26, 2023, detectives were contacted by the Odon Town Marshal and given information on a Matthew Taylor that was possibly in possession of child pornography.

An investigation was started and enough information was received for a search warrant through the Daviess County Prosecutor’s Office. Authorities executed the warrant and arrested Matthew Taylor, 24, of Montgomery for the following:

Possession of Child Pornography, level 5 felony

Possession of Methamphetamine, level 6 felony

Possession of Marijuana, class B misdemeanor

Possession of Paraphernalia, class C misdemeanor

Authorities state electronics were also seized during the warrant. During the investigation, detectives found evidence that a suspect in Missouri was trading child porn with Taylor.

Authorities say investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control/Digital Forensics Investigations Unit were contacted regarding a child pornography investigation involving Stephen Earl Raymond Marez, 31, of Farmington, Missouri.

On Tuesday, July 13, 2023, Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle driven by Marez for a traffic violation. During this stop, authorities say officers questioned Marez and seized his cell phone. Based on information provided by the Indiana State Police, investigators executed a search warrant for the phone and discovered video files of child pornography.

Marez was formally charged by the St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney and charged with the following: