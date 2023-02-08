DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Detectives with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office say they have been investigating a series of related burglaries and thefts that took place throughout Daviess County from mid 2022 to January 2023.

Officials say new digital forensic evidence from DCSO’s Forensics Investigation Unit was able to place the two suspects, Nicholas Small, 28, and Billy Bailey, 44, together at the time of the burglaries and thefts and resulted in new charges.

Reports say a search warrant was conducted on Nicholas Small’s residence in the 200 block of Tamarack Road in May of 2022. The search recovered a stolen trailer, construction equipment, tools, toolboxes, clothing and other items that were reported stolen.

Small was cited for the following charges:

Burglary (3rd Degree)

Theft or Disposition of Property $10,000 < $1,000,000

Theft or Disposition of Property $1,000<$10,000

Receiving Stolen Property $500<$1,000

Tampering with Physical Evidence

According to the authorities, ongoing investigations led to detectives securing another search warrant on February 2, this one for a car belonging to Bailey. Detectives found a stolen license plate, a stolen trailer out of Owensboro and additional items including tools, cloths and toolboxes that were reported stolen.

Bailey was arrested transported to the Daviess County Detention Center on the following charges: