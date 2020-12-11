Two early morning crashes slow traffic on I-69 in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two crashes blocked traffic in Evansville early Friday morning on Interstate 69 near Highway 41.

Evansville Police tell Eyewitness News the crash happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. and when law enforcement arrived two vehicles were wrecked in the median.

EPD says one of the drivers failed a field sobriety test.

Police say during the investigation, another car crashed into a police cruiser.

Law enforcement say that driver is also suspected of driving impaired.

Traffic is moving in that area and no injuries were reported.

(This story was originally published on December 11 2020)