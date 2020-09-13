Two girls missing since Thursday from Grayson County, KY

GRAYSON, KY (WOWK) – Two young girls are missing from Grayson County, Kentucky.

According to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, Carlie Geary, 8, and Chyenne Williams, 5, were taken by their non-custodial parent, Ellen Maples, 31, from their home on Grasyon Springs Road on Sept. 10.

Grayson County Sheriff’s officials say the girls were last seen in a dark gray or dark green 2003 Chrysler Town and Country.

The Sheriff’s office says the children are considered to be in danger due to Maple’s mental health and history of physical abuse and neglect.

If you have any information about the whereabouts on this case, please call the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 259-0303.